BRIEF-Magnachip Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.05

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 Magnachip Semiconductor Corp:
* Magnachip reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.05
* Q1 revenue rose 9.2 percent to $161.7 million
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $162 million to $168 million
* Magnachip Semiconductor Corp - believes it remains on track to complete planned workforce reduction within its cash cost range of $29-33 million
* Magnachip Semiconductor Corp - "continue to anticipate that our gross profit margin and adjusted EBITDA will show improvement in 2017"
* Magnachip Semiconductor Corp sees Q2 gross profit is anticipated to be in range of 25% to 27% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.