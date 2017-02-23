版本:
BRIEF-Magnachip Semiconductor says board approved implementation of a new headcount reduction plan

Feb 23 Magnachip Semiconductor Corp

* Magnachip Semiconductor - board of directors of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation approved implementation of a new headcount reduction plan

* Magnachip - plan is expected to result in estimated annual cost savings of $20 million to $27 million, depending upon final size of workforce reduction

* Expects to record a charge related to other termination benefits payable under plan during q1 of 2017

* Magnachip - total estimated cost of headcount reduction plan is approximately $27 to $37 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
