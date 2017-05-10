BRIEF-Magnegas announces $1 mln bridge financing and warrant exchange

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Magnegas Corp
* Magnegas announces $1 million bridge financing and warrant exchange to improve capitalization structure
* Magnegas COrp - debentures are due in November 2017 and bear interest at a rate of 8 pct per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit