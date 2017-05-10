版本:
BRIEF-Magnegas announces $1 mln bridge financing and warrant exchange

May 10 Magnegas Corp

* Magnegas announces $1 million bridge financing and warrant exchange to improve capitalization structure

* Magnegas COrp - debentures are due in November 2017 and bear interest at a rate of 8 pct per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
