2017年 5月 24日

BRIEF-MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in around 60pct production rate increase

May 24 MagneGas Corp:

* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
