版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 20:59 BJT

BRIEF-Magyar Bancorp quarterly earnings per share $0.05

April 25 Magyar Bancorp Inc:

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.05

* Net interest and dividend income increased $429,000 to $4.5 million for three months ended March 31, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2qahewb) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐