公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四 05:55 BJT

BRIEF-Maiden Holdings announces brief 10-K filing delay

March 1 Maiden Holdings Ltd:

* Maiden Holdings announces brief 10-K filing delay for completion of final audit procedures; no material weaknesses in internal controls identified

* Says company plans to file a form 12B-25 with securities and exchange commission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
