BRIEF-Maiden Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.23

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 mln bought deal equity offering
May 8 Maiden Holdings Ltd
* Maiden Holdings Ltd announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.26
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.23
* Qtrly net premiums written increased 13.6% to $900.5 million compared to Q1 of 2016
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - on June 14, 2017, tetraphase pharmaceuticals, Patheon UK Ltd and certain of its affiliates entered into master manufacturing services agreement
* Premier Diversified Holdings Inc closes $270k private placement