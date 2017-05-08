版本:
BRIEF-Maiden Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.23

May 8 Maiden Holdings Ltd

* Maiden Holdings Ltd announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.26

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.23

* Qtrly net premiums written increased 13.6% to $900.5 million compared to Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
