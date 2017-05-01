版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 04:28 BJT

BRIEF-MainSource Financial enters into agreement with Capstone Investment

May 1 MainSource Financial Group Inc:

* MainSource Financial Group says entered into an agreement with Capstone Investment Management Llc to acquire its assets under management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐