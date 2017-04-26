BRIEF-Mainsource Financial Group Q1 earnings per share $0.49

BRIEF-Coca-Cola signs letter of intent for bottling territory in Northeast
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Mainsource Financial Group Inc :
* Mainsource financial group - NASDAQ, MSFG - announces first quarter 2017 operating results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.49
* Mainsource Financial Group Inc says net interest income was $32.3 million for q1 of 2017 compared to $26.4 million a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Two harbors investment corp - its intention to contribute its portfolio of commercial real estate assets to granite point mortgage trust inc.
* Manitok Energy Inc. Announces amended terms for the lease issuance and drilling commitment agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: