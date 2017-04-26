BRIEF-Mainsource Financial Group Q1 earnings per share $0.49

April 26 Mainsource Financial Group Inc :

* Mainsource financial group - NASDAQ, MSFG - announces first quarter 2017 operating results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.49

* Mainsource Financial Group Inc says net interest income was $32.3 million for q1 of 2017 compared to $26.4 million a year ago