公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 04:22 BJT

BRIEF-Mainsource Financial Group Q1 earnings per share $0.49

April 26 Mainsource Financial Group Inc :

* Mainsource financial group - NASDAQ, MSFG - announces first quarter 2017 operating results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.49

* Mainsource Financial Group Inc says net interest income was $32.3 million for q1 of 2017 compared to $26.4 million a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
