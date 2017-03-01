版本:
BRIEF-Mainstreet Equity Corp appoints Trina Cui as CFO, effective March 1

March 1 Mainstreet Equity Corp

* Mainstreet Equity Corp adds depth to executive management team

* Says announces appointment of Trina Cui as chief financial officer of corporation effective March 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
