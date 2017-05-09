BRIEF-Mainstreet Equity reports Q2 FFO increased 5 pct to $7.2 mln

BRIEF-Eastern Capital Ltd acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
* Eastern Capital Limited acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
May 9 Mainstreet Equity Corp:
* Mainstreet Equity Corp. Releases its Q2 2017 results
* Purchased 245 units of residential apartments for $23.1 million ($94,000 per unit) in Q2 2017
* Qtrly rental revenues increased 3 pct to $26 million, compared with $25.3 million in Q2 2016
* In Q2 2017, FFO increased 5 pct to $7.2 million, compared with $6.9 million in Q2 2016
* Excluding one-time items, qtrly FFO decreased 30 pct to $5.0 million, compared with $7.1 million in Q2 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eastern Capital Limited acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
NEW YORK, June 20 The former chief digital officer of the Epix cable television network pleaded guilty on Tuesday to defrauding his former employer out of more than $7 million, U.S. prosecutors said.
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI said on Tuesday it would add mainland Chinese stocks to one of its key benchmarks, but shocked many emerging market investors by failing to upgrade Argentina from the frontier market category where it has languished in recent years.