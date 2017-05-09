版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 19:51 BJT

BRIEF-Mainstreet Equity reports Q2 FFO increased 5 pct to $7.2 mln

May 9 Mainstreet Equity Corp:

* Mainstreet Equity Corp. Releases its Q2 2017 results

* Purchased 245 units of residential apartments for $23.1 million ($94,000 per unit) in Q2 2017

* Qtrly rental revenues increased 3 pct to $26 million, compared with $25.3 million in Q2 2016

* In Q2 2017, FFO increased 5 pct to $7.2 million, compared with $6.9 million in Q2 2016

* Excluding one-time items, qtrly FFO decreased 30 pct to $5.0 million, compared with $7.1 million in Q2 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐