BRIEF-Mainstreet Health Investments reports qtrly AFFO of $0.21

May 8 Mainstreet Health Investments Inc :

* Mainstreet health investments inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results

* Reported adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") of $0.25 per common share for Q1

* Qtrly funds from operations per share $0.21

* Qtrly revenue $15.5 million versus $7.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
