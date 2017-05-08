BRIEF-Mainstreet Health Investments reports qtrly AFFO of $0.21

BRIEF-Leo Acquisitions announces increases to non-brokered private placement offering
* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares
May 8 Mainstreet Health Investments Inc :
* Mainstreet health investments inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results
* Reported adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") of $0.25 per common share for Q1
* Qtrly funds from operations per share $0.21
* Qtrly revenue $15.5 million versus $7.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares
* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of dagwoods sandwichs and salads
* TRI Pointe Group Inc - on June 20, 2017, co entered into a modification agreement to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing