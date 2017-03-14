BRIEF-Mainstreet Health to buy 2 nursing facilities, a senior living community

March 14 Mainstreet Health Investments Inc
:
* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc announces sale leaseback
of senior living & post-acute portfolio with the Ensign Group
Inc.
* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - deal for approximately
US$38 million
* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - purchase price of
approximately US$38 million.
* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - to acquire two
post-acute/skilled nursing facilities and a senior living
community from Ensign Group Inc
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: