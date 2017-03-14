版本:
BRIEF-Mainstreet Health to buy 2 nursing facilities, a senior living community

March 14 Mainstreet Health Investments Inc :

* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc announces sale leaseback of senior living & post-acute portfolio with the Ensign Group Inc.

* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - deal for approximately US$38 million

* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - purchase price of approximately US$38 million.

* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - to acquire two post-acute/skilled nursing facilities and a senior living community from Ensign Group Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
