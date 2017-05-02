版本:
BRIEF-Majesco announces Q4 revenue $28.2 million

May 2 Majesco

* Majesco announces fiscal 2017 year-end financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.02

* Q4 revenue $28.2 million versus $32.3 million

* Majesco says 12-month order backlog at march 31, 2017 was $64.0 million as compared to $62.1 million at December 31, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
