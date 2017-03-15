版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 20:56 BJT

BRIEF-Majescor Resources acquires mining division of Diagnos

March 15 Majescor Resources Inc:

* Majescor Resources acquires mining division of Diagnos

* Majescor Resources Inc- under terms of deal, Majescor will issue 8 mln common shares of its share capital to diagnos, at a deemed price of $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐