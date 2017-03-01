版本:
BRIEF-Majescor says Lucie Letellier appointed CFO

March 1 Majescor Resources Inc

* Majescor announces the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer and the granting of options

* Says Lucie Letellier appointed CFO

* Majescor Resources Inc- Letellier replaces Sabino Di Paola Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
