瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 17:07 BJT

BRIEF-Majority of GAM shareholders vote against 2016 compensation report

April 27 Gam Holding Ag

* Majority of GAM Holding shareholders, 54.24 percent, vote against proposed compensation report 2016 in consultative vote at AGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)
