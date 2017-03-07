版本:
BRIEF-MakemyTrip and PayPal partner for hotel bookings

March 7 Paypal :

* MakemyTrip & PayPal partner for hotel bookings

* Extends makemytrip merchant partnership to facilitate hotel bookings in addition to international flight bookings Source text - (PayPal, one of the world's leading payments platforms today announced an extension of its merchant partnership with MakeMyTrip, leading Indian online travel booking company, to facilitate hotel and holidays booking in addition to airline tickets.) Further company coverage:
