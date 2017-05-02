BRIEF-Makemytrip Limited announces $330 million equity financing

BRIEF-Tetra Bio-Pharma signs agreement for two products with Panag Pharma
* Tetra bio-pharma signs definitive agreement for two products with panag pharma
May 2 Makemytrip Ltd
* Makemytrip Limited announces $330 million equity financing
* Makemytrip Ltd - company will issue 4.6 million ordinary shares in aggregate to investors at a price of $36 per ordinary share
* Makemytrip Ltd - proceeds from transactions will be used to fund business expansion, strategic investments, technology, product development, marketing, promotions
* Makemytrip Ltd - Makemytrip also entered into share purchase agreements with MIH for 3.7 million class B shares at a price of $36 per class B share
* Makemytrip - also entered into share purchase agreement with ctrip.com international where co will issue 916,666 shares to Ctrip at $36/ordinary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* S&P 500 tops 2,400 pts for first time since Wednesday selloff
* Horizon pharma plc announces agreement to sell european marketing rights to procysbi® (cysteamine bitartrate) delayed-release capsules and quinsair™ (levofloxacin inhalation solution) in europe, middle east and africa (emea) regions to chiesi farmaceutici