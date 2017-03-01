BRIEF-Malaysia Airlines says Q4 load factor rose to 81 percent

March 1 Malaysia Airline System Bhd

* Q4 load factor rose to 81 percent

* Says identified further 400 million ringgit of cost reductions in 2017 to offset us dollar strength

* Says may potentially seek additional widebody aircraft from either Airbus or Boeing for introduction in Q1 2018

* Says expect yields to decline in second half of 2017 due to "irrational" competition Further company coverage: (Reporting By Kuala Lumpur newsroom)