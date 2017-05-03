版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 19:10 BJT

BRIEF-Malibu Boats Q3 earnings per share $0.45

May 3 Malibu Boats Inc

* Malibu boats, inc. Announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.45

* Q3 sales $77.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $75.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.49 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐