BRIEF-Malibu Boats settles litigation with MasterCraft Boat Co.

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 3 Malibu Boats Inc:
* Malibu Boats settles litigation with MasterCraft Boat company
* Says under terms of settlement, MasterCraft will make a one-time payment to Malibu Boats
* Says as per settlement, MasterCraft also to enter license agreement for payment of future royalties for boats sold by it using licensed technology
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.