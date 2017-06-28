BRIEF-Malibu Boats to acquire Cobalt Boats for ‍$130 mln​

June 28 Malibu Boats Inc:

* Malibu boats, inc. Announces agreement to acquire cobalt boats, llc

* Malibu boats inc - deal for ‍$130 million​

* Deal expected to be accretive to Malibu's earnings per share in fiscal year 2018

* Malibu boats inc - ‍combined business will achieve a run rate of approximately $7.5 million in cost and operational synergies​

* Malibu boats inc - ‍in connection with deal, Malibu expects to benefit from tax attributes valued on a present value basis at approximately $18 million​

* Malibu will fund transaction through borrowings under a new second amended and restated credit facility

* Malibu boats - paxson st. Clair will continue to lead cobalt business as its president, and he will become a director on Malibu's board of directors