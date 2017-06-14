版本:
BRIEF-Mallinckrodt enrolls first patient in Phase 2B trial of H.P. acthar gel

June 14 Mallinckrodt Plc

* Mallinckrodt enrolls first patient in Phase 2B trial of H.P. Acthar® gel (repository corticotropin injection) for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
