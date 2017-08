Aug 1 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc

* Mallinckrodt enrolls first patient in Phase 4 registry of Inomax® (nitric oxide) gas for inhalation for pulmonary hypertension in neonates

* Mallinckrodt Plc - estimated enrollment for study is 168 patients, with completion expected by 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: