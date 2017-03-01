版本:
BRIEF-Mallinckrodt expands share repurchase plan by $1 bln

March 1 Mallinckrodt Plc:

* Mallinckrodt Plc board expands company's share repurchase plan by $1.0 billion; company announces results of 2017 annual general meeting

* Mallinckrodt Plc - authorization is in addition to prior authorizations approved by board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
