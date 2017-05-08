版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 18:13 BJT

BRIEF-Mallinckrodt Plc reports Q1 sales $810.9 million

May 8 Mallinckrodt Plc:

* Mallinckrodt Plc reports earnings results for first quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q1 GAAP Earnings per share $0.28 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $810.9 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.68

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.63, revenue view $780.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mallinckrodt - continue to see "strengthening" in acthar formulary positions, access for appropriate patients in both commercial and public environments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐