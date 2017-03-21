BRIEF-Mammoth Energy enters into agreements for multiple acquisitions 

March 21 Mammoth Energy Services Inc:

* Mammoth enters into agreements for multiple acquisitions integrated model to expand through the acquisition of Taylor Frac and two oil field service businesses in all-stock transactions

* Mammoth Energy Services Inc - plans on expanding taylor facility to 1.75 million tons per year by year-end 2017 at an estimated cost of $23 million.

* Mammoth Energy Services Inc - deal for total consideration of $133.8 million

* Mammoth Energy Services Inc - deal immediately accretive with minimal integration costs

* Mammoth Energy Services Inc - will issue an aggregate of 7.0 million shares of common stock based on pro-rata ownership of acquired businesses

* Mammoth Energy Services Inc - including expansion to 1.75 mtpa, estimate businesses under deal will generate EBITDA of about $15.0 million in 2017 & $40.6 million in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: