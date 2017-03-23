版本:
BRIEF-Mammoth Energy says successful auction bid to buy 1.5 mtpa Frac Sand Mine and processing plant for $35.25 mln

March 23 Mammoth Energy Services Inc

* Mammoth announces successful auction bid to acquire 1.5 mtpa frac sand mine and processing plant for $35.25 million

* Intends to finance the $35.25 million purchase price with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
