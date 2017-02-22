版本:
BRIEF-Mammoth Energy Services reports Q4 revenue $64.8 million

Feb 22 Mammoth Energy Services Inc-

* Mammoth Energy Services Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operational and financial results

* Q4 revenue $64.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $57.5 million

* Mammoth Energy Services Inc says announced 2017 capital expenditure budget of $120.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
