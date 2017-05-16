BRIEF-Manchester United Plc reports Q3 basic loss per share 2.30 pence

BRIEF-Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares
* Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares
May 16 Manchester United Plc
* Manchester United Plc 2017 third quarter results
* Qtrly total revenue GBP 127.2 million versus GBP 123.4 million
* Q3 matchday revenue GBP 29.3 million versus GBP 29.8 million
* Says "forecasting better full year financial performance than expected" and have raised our revenue and profit guidance for year
* For Fiscal 2017, co expects revenue to be GBP 560 mln to GBP 570 mln and adjusted Ebitda to be GBP 185 mln to GBP 195 mln
* Borrowings as of 31 march 2017 were GBP 516.3 million versus GBP 525.8 million as of 31 Dec 2016
* Qtrly adjusted basic loss per share 3.84 pence
* Qtrly basic loss per share 2.30 pence
* Q3 earnings per share view -3.79 pence -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares
* Churchill Downs Incorporated announces $60 million investment to open historical racing machine facility in louisville Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Privately owned BMC Software has contacted banks about putting together a financing package for an acquisition offer for enterprise software maker CA Inc , according to a source familiar with the matter.