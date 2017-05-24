Sailing-Winds of change for America's Cup in Bermuda Triangle
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
May 24 Mandalay Resources Corp:
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
* Mandalay -original repurchase bond offer,consent solicitation was not completed; gel entered discussions with holders to implement alternative arrangements
* Mandalay Resources Corp - holders of 100% of bonds have now executed a written resolution approving repurchase and consent solicitation
* Mandalay Resources - holders approve repurchase,consent solicitation on same terms as original proposal except interest rate increased to 6.875%/annum
* Mandalay Resources Corp - gel has agreed to purchase us$29.95 million principal amount of bonds from holders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.
June 23 The UPS employee who shot three coworkers to death last week inside a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco before killing himself appears to have singled out his victims deliberately, but a motive remains unknown, police said on Friday.