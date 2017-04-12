版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 13日 星期四 04:48 BJT

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces Q1 production and sales results

April 13 Mandalay Resources Corp

* Mandalay Resources Corporation announces production and sales results for the first quarter of 2017

* Produced a total of 21,370 ounces gold, 741 tonnes antimony and 435,076 ounces silver in quarter

* Expect to see production continue to grow over remainder of 2017

* On track to delivering on guidance range of 138,000 to 163,000 ounces of gold equivalent for 2017

* In q1 of 2017, Mandalay produced 32,481 saleable ounces of gold equivalent and sold 34,801 ounces of gold equivalent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐