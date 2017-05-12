BRIEF-Mandalay Resources Corp provides update on repurchase offer

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 Mandalay Resources Corp-
* Mandalay Resources Corporation provides update on repurchase offer and consent solicitation in respect of 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds
* Mandalay Resources - meeting of bondholders in respect of proposed amendments to bonds subject of consent solicitation has been adjourned indefinitely
* Mandalay Resources Corp - repurchase has been withdrawn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project