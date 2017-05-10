BRIEF-Mandalay Resources Corporation Q1 loss per share $0.01

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 10 Mandalay Resources Corp
* Mandalay resources corporation announces financial results and quarterly dividend for first quarter 2017
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $2.7 million, or $0.0060 per share
* Mandalay resources - expect to see production continuing to increase throughout 2017, with a consequent improvement in unit costs going forward
* Qtrly revenue $45.4 million versus $32.4 million last year
* Reiterate previous fy guidance for consolidated production, cash cost, capital spending and exploration spending
* During q1 of 2017, mandalay produced 19% fewer ounces of gold equivalent versus q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)