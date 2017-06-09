版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 10日 星期六

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources Corporation reports flooding at Cerro Bayo Mine

June 9 Mandalay Resources Corp:

* Mandalay Resources Corporation reports flooding at its Cerro Bayo Mine

* Mining operations at Cerro Bayo have been suspended​

* Incident has been reported to Chilean authorities

* Mine rescue efforts were immediately initiated and are ongoing, although they are impeded by extent of flooding

* A flooding event occurred in which Delia 2 Ramp section of Delia NW Mine of company's Cerro Bayo property was completely inundated

* Two Mandalay employees were working in the section of mine at time of flooding incident​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
