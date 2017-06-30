FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 天前
BRIEF-Mandalay Resources Corporation’s Cerro Bayo mine gives notice of force majeure
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 "特朗普失望"行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月30日 / 中午12点03分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources Corporation’s Cerro Bayo mine gives notice of force majeure

1 分钟阅读

June 30 (Reuters) - Mandalay Resources Corp:

* Mandalay Resources Corporation's Cerro Bayo mine gives notice of Force Majeure

* Mandalay Resources - notice suspends Cerro Bayo's obligations under contracts with these parties due to flooding of Delia NW mine on June 9, 2017

* Mandalay Resources - ‍compañia Minera Cerro Bayo commenced giving notice of force majeure to primary customers, suppliers, contractors of Cerro Bayo mine​

* Mandalay Resources Corp - company is reviewing several alternatives for future of mining at Cerro Bayo

* Mandalay Resources - co is also initiating consultations with its unions about potential impacts on employees during period of suspended production

* Mandalay Resources - also initiating consultations with its unions about potential impacts on employees during period of suspended production​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

