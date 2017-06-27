BRIEF-Mandalay Resources provides update on work at Cerro Bayo mine

June 27 Mandalay Resources Corp:
* Mandalay Resources Corporation provides update on work at
cerro bayo mine
* Mandalay Resources - efforts to search for two Mandalay
employees working in flooded delia nw mine at co's cerro bayo
operation have been unsuccessful
* Mandalay Resources Corp - mining operations at Cerro Bayo
have remained suspended since event occurred
* Mandalay Resources Corp - Chilean office of exception
state has ruled out possibility of finding two miners, Jorge
Sanchez and Enrique Ojeda, alive
* Mandalay says will continue to work with Chilean
government on next steps and future of mine
* Mandalay - investigation of causes of event & risk
assessments of reopening delia se, coyita se, marcela & raul
veins being initiated this week
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: