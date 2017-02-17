版本:
BRIEF-Mandalay Resources Q4 consolidated loss per share $0.06

Feb 16 Mandalay Resources Corp

* Mandalay Resources Corporation announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results, quarterly dividend, and updated guidance for 2017

* Consolidated net loss before special items of $10.8 million, or $0.02 loss per share before special items, for Q4

* Says cutting workforce by about 10 percent

* Qtrly revenue $32.4 million versus $43.6 million

* Qtrly consolidated loss per share $0.06

