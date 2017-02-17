BRIEF-Mandalay Resources Q4 consolidated loss per share $0.06

BRIEF-Boston Scientific announces positive outcomes from prospective study of bronchial thermoplasty
* Boston Scientific announces positive outcomes from prospective study of bronchial thermoplasty
Feb 16 Mandalay Resources Corp
* Mandalay Resources Corporation announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results, quarterly dividend, and updated guidance for 2017
* Consolidated net loss before special items of $10.8 million, or $0.02 loss per share before special items, for Q4
* Says cutting workforce by about 10 percent
* Qtrly revenue $32.4 million versus $43.6 million
* Qtrly consolidated loss per share $0.06
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Boston Scientific announces positive outcomes from prospective study of bronchial thermoplasty
* Westhaven acquires 100pct interest in the Skoonka Creek Gold Property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Delphi Energy Corp announces financing with strategic partner to further accelerate growth at its bigstone montney asset