版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 20:20 BJT

BRIEF-Manhattan Bridge Capital Q1 earnings per share $0.10

April 25 Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 revenue rose 20.4 percent to $1.33 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐