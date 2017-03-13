版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 13日 星期一 20:11 BJT

BRIEF-Manitex International announces $3 mln new crane order taken at CONEXPO 2017

March 13 Manitex International Inc

* Manitex International Inc - received new order for 24 Manitex cranes, for delivery in 2017 and beyond, to coastline equipment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
