版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 19日 星期三 02:06 BJT

BRIEF-Manitex International anticipates announcing reported backlog of $60.5 mln at Q1 end

April 18 Manitex International Inc

* Manitex International Inc says anticipates announcing reported backlog of $60.5 million for period ended March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐