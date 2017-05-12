BRIEF-Manitex says priced its sale of 2 mln shares of ASV Holdings

May 12 Manitex International Inc

* Manitex international, inc. Announces pricing for sale of half of its asv shares in an underwritten public offering

* Manitex international inc - priced its sale of 2 million shares of asv holdings, inc., in an underwritten public offering.

* Manitex international - to get proceeds of approximately $13 million, and after sale, will retain a minority ownership interest in asv of 2.1 million shares

* Manitex international inc - manitex will use proceeds of sale to repay debt

* Manitex international - deconsolidation, together with co's debt repayment will result in a total reduction in manitex debt of approximately $56 million