BRIEF-Manitex says priced its sale of 2 mln shares of ASV Holdings

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 Manitex International Inc
* Manitex international, inc. Announces pricing for sale of half of its asv shares in an underwritten public offering
* Manitex international inc - priced its sale of 2 million shares of asv holdings, inc., in an underwritten public offering.
* Manitex international - to get proceeds of approximately $13 million, and after sale, will retain a minority ownership interest in asv of 2.1 million shares
* Manitex international inc - manitex will use proceeds of sale to repay debt
* Manitex international - deconsolidation, together with co's debt repayment will result in a total reduction in manitex debt of approximately $56 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project