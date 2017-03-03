版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 4日 星期六 05:19 BJT

BRIEF-Manitoba Telecom Services says CEO will leave co after BCE merger

March 4 Bce Inc

* Manitoba Telecom Services Inc - CEO Jay Forbes will be leaving company following expected successful closing of its pending transaction with BCE Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
