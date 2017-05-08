BRIEF-Manitowoc Co Q1 gaap loss per share $0.26

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 mln bought deal equity offering
* Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 million bought deal equity offering
May 8 Manitowoc Company Inc:
* The manitowoc company reports first-quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.17 from continuing operations
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.26
* Q1 sales $305.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $336.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 revenue down about 8 to 10 percent
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.17
* Manitowoc company inc - backlog totaled $506.3 million at march 31, 2017, up from fourth-quarter 2016 backlog of $323.8 million
* Manitowoc company inc sees fy 2017 capital expenditures - approximately $30 million
2017 financial guidance for full year remains unchanged
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - on June 14, 2017, tetraphase pharmaceuticals, Patheon UK Ltd and certain of its affiliates entered into master manufacturing services agreement
* Premier Diversified Holdings Inc closes $270k private placement