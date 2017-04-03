版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 02:13 BJT

BRIEF-Mannarino Systems & Software signs Investment Framework Agreement with Lockheed Martin

April 3 Mannarino Systems & Software Inc:

* Has signed an Investment Framework Agreement under Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy with Lockheed Martin

* Agreement enables Mannarino to develop and commercialize its own proprietary airborne software products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
