版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二 18:18 BJT

BRIEF-Mannatech Inc Q4 loss per share $0.42

March 14 Mannatech Inc

* Mannatech inc - q4 net sales for 2016 were $42.6 million, a decrease of $2.7 million, or 6.0%, as compared to $45.3 million in q4 of 2015

* Q4 loss per share $0.42 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐