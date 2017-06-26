版本:
BRIEF-Manning & Napier, Inc announces director appointments to company's board

June 26 Manning & Napier Inc:

* Manning & Napier, Inc announces director appointments to the company's board

* Manning & Napier Inc - appointment of Edward George as an independent director as well as appointment of Joel Domino, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
