BRIEF-Manning & Napier Inc reports preliminary AUM of $32.1 billion for February

BRIEF-Stephen Baksa informs Sito Mobile interim CEO that newly constituted board acted to terminate his employment
* On May 23, Stephen Baksa sent letter to co's interim CEO - SEC filing
March 10 Manning & Napier Inc
* Manning & Napier Inc reports February 28, 2017 assets under management
* Manning & Napier Inc - reported preliminary AUM of $32.1 billion compared with $32.0 billion at January 31, 2017 and $31.7 billion at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 23, Stephen Baksa sent letter to co's interim CEO - SEC filing
WASHINGTON, May 24 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV believes a software update can address U.S. regulators' contention that its diesel vehicles are producing excess emissions, a lawyer for the company said at a court hearing on Wednesday.
* Board voted to amend co's bylaws, which reduces number of directors of company from 10 to 9 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: