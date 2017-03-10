版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 10日 星期五 21:23 BJT

BRIEF-Manning & Napier Inc reports preliminary AUM of $32.1 billion for February

March 10 Manning & Napier Inc

* Manning & Napier Inc reports February 28, 2017 assets under management

* Manning & Napier Inc - reported preliminary AUM of $32.1 billion compared with $32.0 billion at January 31, 2017 and $31.7 billion at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
