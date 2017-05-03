版本:
BRIEF-Manning & Napier reports Q1 revenue $55.5 million

May 3 Manning & Napier Inc

* Manning & Napier, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 earnings results

* Q1 revenue fell 11 percent to $55.5 million

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Manning & Napier Inc- Assets under management at March 31, 2017 was $31.6 billion, compared with $31.7 billion at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
